MEXICO CITY — President Lee Jae Myung said combining the country's technology with Mexico's strong industrial base can create new growth, citing artificial intelligence (AI) and supply chains among areas for cooperation, a media interview showed Wednesday.

"For Korean companies, Mexico is much more than a production base: it is a key strategic platform for accessing the markets of North America and the rest of the world," Lee said in an interview with Mexican newspaper El Universal.

The interview was released as Lee arrived in Mexico City for a state visit, which will include summit talks with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Thursday.

"If we combine Korea's technology, manufacturing capabilities and accumulated experience in its economic development process with Mexico's talent and strong industrial base, we can create new opportunities for growth together," Lee said.

He said Korea and Mexico have considerable room to deepen cooperation in strategic sectors, citing semiconductors, the aerospace industry and electric vehicles (EVs) as prospective sectors for cooperation.

He referred to Mexico's "world-class automotive industry," saying that combining it with Korea's competitiveness in batteries and components for EVs can create significant opportunities.

Lee called for deepening cooperation in AI. The president said that if the countries expand joint pilot projects and technological cooperation in AI, they can jointly generate new demand and open new markets in the field.

Mexico's significant energy potential and geo-economic advantages make the country "an important partner" for Korea amid greater geopolitical uncertainty, Lee said.

Amid growing concerns over instability in the Middle East and its potential repercussions for energy supplies, Korea was also able to expand its crude oil imports thanks to Korea-Mexico cooperation, the president highlighted.

"I trust that by combining Mexico's energy potential with Korea's advanced manufacturing capabilities, our relationship will continue to evolve into an alliance in which the two countries can support each other in times of crisis while jointly creating new opportunities for growth," he added.

"I hope this visit will allow us to further expand the areas of cooperation in which culture and the economy can advance hand in hand, thereby building an increasingly strong and sustainable relationship between Mexico and Korea," the president said.







