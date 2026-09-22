This year, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia celebrates its 96th National Day, observed annually on Sept. 23. The occasion commemorates the day in 1932 when the founding king, His Majesty King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud, proclaimed the unification of the country under a single banner as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This followed a long journey of struggle and unification, culminating in the establishment of a strong and enduring state, uniting its people under the banner of Tawhid (the Oneness of God) and setting the kingdom on a path of nation-building and development for a more prosperous and stable future.

On this cherished day, Saudis reflect on the journey of a nation founded on enduring values of pride in its faith, identity and sense of belonging. Passed down through successive generations, this journey has enabled the kingdom to become a model of development and transformation, firmly rooted in its historical legacy and authentic identity while advancing confidently toward new horizons of progress and innovation.

The 96th National Day is celebrated under the slogan “Our Pride Is in Our Nature,” which embodies a range of values and qualities that distinguish Saudi society: courage, vision, authenticity, determination, generosity and hospitality. At its core, the slogan conveys that the kingdom’s achievements were not accomplished overnight but are an extension of deeply rooted traits and values inherent in the Saudi character. These qualities have contributed to building the nation, strengthening its ability to address challenges and shaping its future.

Under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the kingdom continues its journey of transformation and development guided by the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Over the past several years, Vision 2030 has brought the Kingdom to an advanced stage of development, driven far-reaching transformations across the economy, society and culture, and helped create a more diverse and attractive environment for investment, innovation and entrepreneurship.

The impact of Saudi Vision 2030 can be seen across a wide range of sectors, as the kingdom’s role continues to grow in technology, artificial intelligence, energy, tourism, culture, and sports. This progress has been accompanied by infrastructure development, improvements in the quality of life, and the empowerment of Saudi talent. Saudi citizens stand at the heart of this journey, with opportunities to participate, innovate, assume responsibility, and contribute to shaping the future of their country.

The kingdom also continues to strengthen its international presence and play an active role in supporting security, stability, and development while expanding its partnerships with friendly countries across various fields. In doing so, it draws on its regional and international standing and its responsibility to help address global challenges while promoting cooperation, dialogue and joint action in ways that serve shared interests and contribute to a safer and more prosperous future.

In this context, relations between Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Korea continue to advance along their distinguished path, supported by the commitment of the leaders of both countries to developing the strategic partnership and expanding areas of mutual cooperation.

In 2026, efforts have continued to broaden the horizons of cooperation in a number of vital sectors. The two sides have explored opportunities to strengthen economic, trade and investment ties, as well as collaboration in energy, advanced technologies, artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure.

In June 2026, Saudi Arabia and Korea signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the oil and gas sectors, covering petroleum and petroleum products, refining, petrochemicals and the development of investment partnerships in the energy sector. This reflects the depth of the partnership between the two countries and the importance of their cooperation in supporting energy security and sustainability.

The Shaheen Project in Ulsan also stands as a prominent example of Saudi-Korean cooperation in the energy and petrochemical sectors. Backed by a $7 billion investment by Saudi Aramco and S-OIL, the Shaheen Project is the largest investment project in the history of Korea’s petrochemical industry.

The same year also saw discussions aimed at strengthening cooperation in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, data centers and digital infrastructure, opening new horizons for the Saudi-Korean partnership in future-oriented sectors.

The Saudi–Korean partnership rests on a long history of cooperation and mutual trust. Today, it is expanding into an increasingly diverse range of fields that extend beyond traditional frameworks of economic cooperation to encompass technology, innovation, culture, education, energy, and other sectors aligned with the aspirations of both countries. This trajectory underscores that Saudi-Korean relations represent a model of an international partnership that continues to evolve in response to global transformations and future needs.

The 96th National Day is more than an occasion to recall the history of the kingdom’s unification. It is also a milestone to reflect on the journey of a nation that has preserved its authenticity and identity while confidently embracing the future and securing a leading position on the international stage.

On this cherished occasion, the people of the kingdom renew their pride in their nation, its leadership, and the achievements that have been made, and reaffirm their belief in the opportunities and ambitions that the future holds.

“Our Pride Is in Our Nature” remains an expression of a firmly rooted national identity and authentic values that have formed the foundation of the kingdom’s journey over decades. God willing, these values will remain a source of strength for the kingdom as it moves confidently toward a more prosperous and influential future.

This article is provided by Mr. Fahad Barakah, Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Korea.

