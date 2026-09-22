NEW YORK — President Lee Jae Myung met with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday and discussed cooperation between South Korea and the world body, as well as issues concerning the Korean Peninsula.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of Lee's attendance at the U.N. General Assembly in New York, marking their third in-person meeting since Lee took office in June last year.

During the meeting, Lee highlighted his administration's efforts to build peaceful and mutually developmental coexistence between the two Koreas under the vision that building peace without the need to fight is the path toward the most secure peace, Lee's senior secretary for public affairs Seong Ghi-hong said in a press release.

Lee also said he expects close communication and cooperation with the United Nations in pursuing the vision.

Guterres expressed "active support" for Seoul's overall diplomatic policy, including its policy of building peace on the peninsula, pledging to play a possible role in helping bring the vision to fruition, Seong said.

The U.N. chief also hailed the constructive role Korea has played in ensuring international peace and security, pursuing sustainable development and responding to climate change.

He said the role of middle-power countries, such as Korea, is more important than ever amid deepening international divisions and tensions.

In response, Lee pledged that Korea would play its role in ensuring that the outcomes of U.N. efforts are felt by more people.