FM Cho holds talks with Panama, Bahrain counterparts over cooperation

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun held separate talks with his Panamanian and Bahraini counterparts in New York and discussed ways to enhance practical cooperation and regional issues, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.

Cho is in New York to attend the high-level segment of the U.N. General Assembly, scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday, and will hold a series of bilateral meetings with foreign counterparts on the sidelines.

During talks with Panamanian Foreign Minister Javier Eduardo Martinez-Acha on Sunday, Cho expressed hope that Korean companies would expand their involvement in Panama's major infrastructure projects, according to the ministry.

The two sides agreed to continue close cooperation at multilateral forums, including the United Nations, following their joint work as nonpermanent members of the U.N. Security Council last year, it added.

During the meeting with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, the two sides discussed the situation in the Middle East and agreed to continue cooperating at the U.N. and other international forums to promote regional peace and stability.

Cho also expressed hope for expanded cooperation in new areas, noting that Korean companies have contributed to Bahrain's infrastructure development through their participation in major projects.

Separately, Cho met with U.N. General Assembly President Khalilur Rahman and pledged Korea's active contribution to discussions at the U.N.

The two sides also agreed to expand cooperation in emerging technologies and artificial intelligence (AI), the ministry said.