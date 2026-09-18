Education a vital investment in future for Uzbekistan

Cooperation between Uzbekistan and Korea plays a key role in developing human capital and preparing the next generation for a changing world.

In recent years, under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Uzbekistan has undertaken major reforms to improve the quality of education, bring curricula and teaching methods closer to international standards and strengthen the role and status of teachers in society.

A key priority of these reforms is to modernize the content of education while preserving national values and drawing on international experience. Curricula are being updated through a competency-based approach, with greater emphasis on critical thinking, creativity and practical skills.

The ultimate goal is to develop human capital by ensuring that every child has access to quality education and the opportunity to become a skilled and competitive individual.

This transformation goes beyond updating textbooks or improving school infrastructure. It involves reshaping the education system to meet the needs of a rapidly changing world.

The reforms being implemented by the Ministry of Preschool and School Education are focused on three interconnected areas: improving quality, modernizing management and updating educational content. At the same time, greater attention is being given to strengthening students’ knowledge and skills through international assessment programs and preparing young people to contribute to the country’s future development.

In this context, cooperation between Uzbekistan and the Republic of Korea in human capital development, science, innovation and digital technologies is gaining growing importance.

Preschool education as foundation for development

A strong education system begins with quality preschool education. Korea’s experience is helping Uzbekistan develop modern learning environments, introduce effective teaching methods and strengthen the professional capacity of educators.

One of the notable examples is the establishment of an innovative preschool center for 270 children and a Training and Development Center with support from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in Tashkent.

The $11.9 million grant project will introduce new training programs for 20,000 teachers and provide professional development opportunities for 4,000 educators.

The project is not simply about creating new facilities. It is about developing a modern model of preschool education in which every child receives the support needed for healthy, well-rounded development.

Empowering teachers

Teachers are at the heart of any successful education reform. The Korean e-learning Improvement Cooperation Training Program, implemented in cooperation with Seoul's Ministry of Education, is helping teachers in Uzbekistan strengthen their professional skills and gain international experience.

Each year, selected computer science teachers from different regions participate in grant-funded training programs in Korea. The programs focus on digital education, artificial intelligence, STEM and robotics.

Through practical training at leading educational institutions in Seoul, teachers gain new knowledge and approaches that they can bring back to their schools in Uzbekistan.

Such programs are particularly valuable as schools increasingly integrate digital technologies into the learning process. Investing in teachers means investing directly in the quality of education and in the skills of future generations.

Korean language connecting cultures, opening opportunities

Educational cooperation is most effective when it also strengthens cultural and people-to-people ties.

Today, Korean is taught as a second foreign language in 68 schools across Uzbekistan, with more than 5,000 students studying the language. Nearly 100 local teachers and 20 teachers from Korea are currently involved in this work.

Since 2025, Uzbekistan has also held a national Korean language Olympiad for school students. Organized in cooperation with the Ministry of Preschool and School Education, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Uzbekistan and the Korea Education Center, the competition provides an opportunity to identify talented students and encourage them to develop their language skills.

For students in Uzbekistan, learning Korean is more than acquiring a foreign language. It can open access to international education, academic exchanges and new opportunities in an increasingly interconnected world.

International standards and global citizenship

Uzbekistan’s schools are becoming more closely connected with the international education community while maintaining the country’s national identity and values.

An important part of this process is cooperation with the UNESCO Asia-Pacific Centre of Education for International Understanding. Uzbekistan is actively participating in the Global Citizenship Education Curriculum Development and Integration program and is implementing the second phase of its strategic plan for 2025–2027.

The program promotes competencies and values such as critical thinking, media literacy, tolerance, human rights, sustainable development and social justice.

The international workshop held in Tashkent in 2026 on integrating Global Citizenship Education into the national curriculum marked another step in this direction.

Building systems of tomorrow

In 2026, Uzbekistan and Korea are continuing to explore new areas of cooperation, including the digitalization of vocational education, the establishment of digital laboratories, the development of interactive learning environments and the further professional development of teachers.

Education has become one of the key pillars of the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Korea, alongside science, innovation, digital transformation and human capital development.

Korea’s experience in technological development, innovation and investment in education provides valuable expertise for Uzbekistan. At the same time, Uzbekistan’s young population, growing human capital and expanding education system offer significant opportunities for further cooperation with Korea in Central Asia.

Most importantly, the partnership between Uzbekistan and Korea in education is moving beyond individual projects and technology transfer. It is developing into a long-term partnership focused on people, knowledge and innovation — the foundations of sustainable development in both countries.

This article is provided by the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Korea.