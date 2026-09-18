WASHINGTON — The top diplomats of South Korea and the United States agreed to work together for "good" results from bilateral talks on the Asian country's investment projects in the U.S. during their meeting in Washington on Friday, the foreign ministry said.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met at the State Department as the two countries have been in talks over the investment projects as part of efforts to implement last year's bilateral trade deal under which Seoul committed to investing $350 billion in the U.S.

Seoul and Washington were initially expected to announce Korea's first investment project on Friday (Korea time). But the announcement has reportedly been postponed until next week after a related briefing to the National Assembly was delayed.

"I called on (Secretary Rubio) to make joint efforts to ensure that ongoing consultations related to strategic investment projects in the U.S. will yield good results, while asking the secretary to play a role in that process," Cho said during a press meeting with South Korean correspondents.

"Secretary Rubio said that the State Department will also make its efforts to ensure that the consultations will be successfully concluded," he added.

The two sides also agreed to continue communication for the faithful implementation of last year's key summit agreements between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump, including those included in the joint fact sheet, according to Cho.

Seoul and Washington released the fact sheet in November to outline trade, investment, security and other agreements that Lee and Trump reached during their summits last year.

During the talks with Rubio, Cho reiterated Seoul's will to contribute "substantively" to the efforts to restore freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, and called on the secretary to continue close communication on the matter, the ministry said in a press release.

The two sides reaffirmed their "solid" commitment to the bilateral alliance, and agreed to continue joint efforts to achieve the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and peace and stability on the peninsula through dialogue and diplomacy.

In addition, Cho reiterated that as a key party to peace on the Korean Peninsula, the Seoul government will play a role as a "pacemaker" to actively support the Trump administration's efforts to resume dialogue with North Korea.

"The minister and secretary agreed to continue close communication and cooperation regarding North Korea policy, including efforts for North Korea-U.S. dialogue," the ministry said.

In a separate readout, State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said that Cho and Rubio reaffirmed their commitment to the "complete" denuclearization of North Korea, and reiterated the "critical" importance of trilateral cooperation with Japan for regional security.

Rubio reiterated the importance of cooperating to secure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the spokesperson.

The secretary's comment came after South Korean President Lee said Friday that there will be no troop dispatch that might result in Seoul's involvement in an overseas conflict, while highlighting the need for Seoul to protect its citizens and national interests in the strait.

During the talks, Rubio also underscored the "critical" need for a "fair, transparent, and equitable" business environment for American companies operating in South Korea, while emphasizing the importance of securing supply chains for our critical industries, Pigott said.

Furthermore, the secretary stressed the "swift" execution of investment commitments from the joint fact sheet.

During his stay in Washington, Cho also met U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby.

Cho and Colby agreed to closely cooperate over alliance issues, including ongoing efforts for the transfer of wartime operational control to Seoul from Washington, according to the minister.

Colby praised Seoul's efforts to increase defense spending and strengthen alliance capabilities, Cho added.

Friday's meeting between the chief diplomats followed their phone call last month and in-person talks in February.