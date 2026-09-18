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KoFIU, Tajikistani counterpart agree on anti-money laundering cooperation

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By Yonhap
  • Published KST
Lee Hyung-ju, left, commissioner of the Korea Financial Intelligence Unit, poses for a photo with Tolibzoda Firdavs, chairman of the National Bank of Tajikistan, at the government complex in Seoul, Friday. Courtesy of the Financial Services Commission

Lee Hyung-ju, left, commissioner of the Korea Financial Intelligence Unit, poses for a photo with Tolibzoda Firdavs, chairman of the National Bank of Tajikistan, at the government complex in Seoul, Friday. Courtesy of the Financial Services Commission

The Korea Financial Intelligence Unit (KoFIU) and its Tajikistani counterpart signed a memorandum of understanding on financial information exchanges to combat money laundering activities, the country's financial regulator said Friday.

KoFIU and its Tajikistani counterpart, the Financial Monitoring Department under the National Bank of Tajikistan, agreed to bolster cooperation to counter money laundering activities, according to the Financial Services Commission (FSC).

The bilateral cooperation will help detect and analyze suspicious capital flows, and support anti-money laundering efforts, the FSC said.

KoFIU is under the FSC, which is tasked with countering money laundering, the financing of terrorism and other illegal financial activities.