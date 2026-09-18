ASEAN-Korea Centre opens 3rd ASEAN Hall in Jeonju

The ASEAN-Korea Centre (AKC) opened the Jeonju ASEAN Hall on Thursday at the Korea Traditional Culture Center in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, adding a third venue to its network after Seoul and Jeju.

The hall is the first space dedicated to ASEAN-Korea cultural exchange in Korea’s southwest region. The AKC said Jeonju's location between Seoul and Jeju positions the new hall to carry Southeast Asian culture and arts beyond the capital area and described it as a "cultural diplomacy platform" where Korean and ASEAN cultures meet in one of the country's leading cities of traditional culture.

"The AKC will continue to present engaging exhibitions and diverse programs so that the Jeonju ASEAN Hall can establish itself as an important venue for cultural exchange between Korea and ASEAN and make ASEAN culture more accessible to more citizens," AKC Secretary General Kim Jae-shin said at the opening ceremony.

Speaking on behalf of the Philippines, this year's ASEAN chair, Philippine Ambassador to Korea Bernadette Therese Fernandez said the hall will serve as a cultural and educational space for Koreans and people of other nations.

The opening exhibition, "ASEAN: Where Hands Bridge Time," explores the traditional cultures of the 11 ASEAN member states through the theme of hands, highlighting how artisans' skills have carried these traditions from the past into the present. About 70 handcrafted objects are on display, including masks, textiles, musical instruments and shadow puppets. Organized with the cooperation of ASEAN embassies in Seoul and cultural agencies in each member state, the show is the first large-scale exhibition in Korea to bring together heritage from all 11 countries in one place, according to the AKC.

The ceremony opened with a performance of the pansori "Heungbo-ga" by the North Jeolla Provincial Gugak Center. Filipino singer Dorado, runner-up on the audition program "Sing Again 4," followed with "Golden" from the animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" and Cho Yong-pil's "The Dreams." The songs were chosen to symbolize cultural exchange between ASEAN and Korea.

The AKC plans to run the hall as an ongoing platform for exchange rather than solely as an exhibition space. Working with the Jeonju Cultural Foundation, it will offer public programs for residents and tourists. The ASEAN Brunch Box pairs signature items from Lee Sung Dang, a well-known bakery in Gunsan, North Jeolla Province, with specialty coffee from Timor-Leste. The ASEAN Cooking Class invites participants to prepare and taste dishes such as Vietnamese banh xeo (crispy rice crepes) and Indonesian rice dish nasi goreng under the guidance of an ASEAN culinary expert once a month.

Located near Jeonju Hanok Village, a major tourist destination, the hall is expected to give residents and domestic and international visitors a closer look at Southeast Asian culture. The AKC also said the venue could help raise Jeonju's international profile as North Jeolla Province pursues its bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics.

The Jeonju ASEAN Hall is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. It is closed on Sundays and public holidays.