Foreign Minister Cho Hyun left for Washington on Thursday for talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mark Rubio that are expected to cover a range of pending issues, including bilateral economic and security arrangements, North Korea and the Middle East conflict.

Cho will make a three-day visit to Washington through Saturday, with his itinerary including a meeting with Rubio on Friday (U.S. time), according to the ministry.

"We will have in-depth discussions on various pending issues between the two nations, as well as consultations on issues concerning the Korean Peninsula, regional affairs and the international situation," Cho told reporters before departing from Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul.

The meeting comes as Seoul and Washington have a number of outstanding issues on which the two sides have differing positions, including Seoul's role in securing the Strait of Hormuz and its U.S.-bound investment plans.

As the Donald Trump administration has pressured South Korea to contribute to efforts to restore freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway, the Seoul government has been weighing whether to deploy military assets to the region amid opposition at home and warnings from Iran.

"Our position remains that no decision has been made yet, and we are reviewing all relevant factors. In doing so, we will prioritize international cooperation while giving foremost consideration to the safety of our people and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz," Cho said.

The two nations also have yet to finalize details of South Korea's investment commitments under a joint fact sheet adopted after last year's summit between President Lee Jae Myung and Trump.

Under the agreement, South Korea pledged to invest $350 billion in the United States, including $150 billion for shipbuilding cooperation, in return for lower U.S. tariff rates. The deal also includes other security arrangements.

South Korea had initially been expected to announce its first investment project under the agreement this week, but the industry ministry has postponed a planned briefing to the National Assembly on Thursday for undisclosed reasons.

"I understand the delay is aimed at clarifying domestic procedural issues, rather than reflecting differences between the two nations," Cho said at the airport. "I will clearly explain what we can do, while maintaining a firm stance on issues that run counter to the national interest or our approach."

Potential projects reportedly include a large-scale gas-fired power plant in Texas and nuclear power plants.

The two countries have also yet to make notable progress on security arrangements under the summit agreement.

They are discussing revisions to the Korea-U.S. nuclear energy agreement, known as the 123 Agreement, to allow South Korea to enrich uranium and reprocess spent fuel. A second round of security consultations, initially planned for July after the inaugural meeting in June, has yet to be scheduled.

South Korea is also seeking to accelerate the development of nuclear-powered submarines under the agreement.

During a parliamentary committee session Thursday, First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo told lawmakers that investment issues are "closely linked to security matters" and that Seoul is "making necessary requests to the U.S. side," while taking a comprehensive approach to negotiations on commercial cooperation.

North Korea is also expected to be high on the agenda.

Trump has expressed interest in reengaging with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un this year. Seoul has stressed the importance of close coordination with Washington in seeking the resumption of dialogue with Pyongyang and addressing its nuclear issues.