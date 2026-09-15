The presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan gathered in Seoul on Wednesday for the first Korea-Central Asia Summit, elevating their partnership that began with the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1992 to the highest level. Held under the slogan "Walking Together Toward the Future: Partnership for Trust and Prosperity," the summit aims to chart a shared path forward in trade, supply chains, digital innovation and people-to-people exchanges, opening a new chapter built on three decades of cooperation.

Kazakhstan

Central Asia's largest economy and major energy producer

Capital: Astana

Population: 20.59 million (ethnic Korean population: 122,554)

President: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Establishment of diplomatic relations with Korea: Jan. 28, 1992

Trade volume: $4.36 billion (2025)

Exports to Kazakhstan: $3 billion

Imports from Kazakhstan: $1.36 billion

Kyrgyz Republic

Mountainous terrain with significant water resources and gold production

Capital: Bishkek

Population: 7.37 million (ethnic Korean population: 18,434)

President: Sadyr Japarov

Establishment of diplomatic relations with Korea: Jan. 31, 1992

Trade volume: $3.48 billion (2025)

Exports to Kyrgyzstan: $3.48 billion

Imports from Kyrgyzstan: $3.22 million

Tajikistan

Geopolitically strategic, with gold reserves and hydroelectric power

Capital: Dushanbe

Population: 10.53 million (ethnic Korean population: 342)

President: Emomali Rahmon

Establishment of diplomatic relations with Korea: April 27, 1992

Trade volume: $354 million (2025)

Exports to Tajikistan: $353.7 million

Imports from Tajikistan: $80,000

Turkmenistan

Holds vast natural gas reserves and operates the Karakum Canal, one of the world's largest irrigation waterways

Capital: Ashgabat

Population: 6.75 million (ethnic Korean population: 1,167)

President: Serdar Berdimuhamedov

Establishment of diplomatic relations with Korea: Feb. 7, 1992

Trade volume: $45 million (2025)

Exports to Turkmenistan: $45 million

Imports from Turkmenistan: $30,000

Uzbekistan

Central Asia's most populous nation, with significant oil and gas reserves

Capital: Tashkent

Population: 38.94 million (ethnic Korean population: 175,338)

President: Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Establishment of diplomatic relations with Korea: Jan. 29, 1992

Trade volume: $1.81 billion (2025)

Exports to Uzbekistan: $1.79 billion

Imports from Uzbekistan: $22 million

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs