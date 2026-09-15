Korea welcomes Central Asia's leaders
Summary
The presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan gathered in Seoul on Wednesday for the first Korea-Central Asia Summit. The summit elevated ties that began in 1992 to the highest level and was held under the slogan Walking Together Toward the Future: Partnership for Trust and Prosperity. It focuses on trade, supply chains, digital innovation and people-to-people exchanges.
Key Facts
- Kazakhstan is described as Central Asia’s largest economy and a major energy producer, with a 2025 trade volume of $4.36 billion with Korea.
- Kyrgyzstan’s 2025 trade volume with Korea was $3.48 billion, while Tajikistan’s was $354 million, Turkmenistan’s was $45 million and Uzbekistan’s was $1.81 billion.
- The article lists the establishment of diplomatic relations with Korea in 1992 for Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, and on April 27, 1992 for Tajikistan.
- The ethnic Korean population figures given are 122,554 in Kazakhstan, 18,434 in Kyrgyzstan, 342 in Tajikistan, 1,167 in Turkmenistan and 175,338 in Uzbekistan.
The presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan gathered in Seoul on Wednesday for the first Korea-Central Asia Summit, elevating their partnership that began with the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1992 to the highest level. Held under the slogan "Walking Together Toward the Future: Partnership for Trust and Prosperity," the summit aims to chart a shared path forward in trade, supply chains, digital innovation and people-to-people exchanges, opening a new chapter built on three decades of cooperation.
Kazakhstan
Central Asia's largest economy and major energy producer
Capital: Astana
Population: 20.59 million (ethnic Korean population: 122,554)
President: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Establishment of diplomatic relations with Korea: Jan. 28, 1992
Trade volume: $4.36 billion (2025)
Exports to Kazakhstan: $3 billion
Imports from Kazakhstan: $1.36 billion
Kyrgyz Republic
Mountainous terrain with significant water resources and gold production
Capital: Bishkek
Population: 7.37 million (ethnic Korean population: 18,434)
President: Sadyr Japarov
Establishment of diplomatic relations with Korea: Jan. 31, 1992
Trade volume: $3.48 billion (2025)
Exports to Kyrgyzstan: $3.48 billion
Imports from Kyrgyzstan: $3.22 million
Tajikistan
Geopolitically strategic, with gold reserves and hydroelectric power
Capital: Dushanbe
Population: 10.53 million (ethnic Korean population: 342)
President: Emomali Rahmon
Establishment of diplomatic relations with Korea: April 27, 1992
Trade volume: $354 million (2025)
Exports to Tajikistan: $353.7 million
Imports from Tajikistan: $80,000
Turkmenistan
Holds vast natural gas reserves and operates the Karakum Canal, one of the world's largest irrigation waterways
Capital: Ashgabat
Population: 6.75 million (ethnic Korean population: 1,167)
President: Serdar Berdimuhamedov
Establishment of diplomatic relations with Korea: Feb. 7, 1992
Trade volume: $45 million (2025)
Exports to Turkmenistan: $45 million
Imports from Turkmenistan: $30,000
Uzbekistan
Central Asia's most populous nation, with significant oil and gas reserves
Capital: Tashkent
Population: 38.94 million (ethnic Korean population: 175,338)
President: Shavkat Mirziyoyev
Establishment of diplomatic relations with Korea: Jan. 29, 1992
Trade volume: $1.81 billion (2025)
Exports to Uzbekistan: $1.79 billion
Imports from Uzbekistan: $22 million
Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
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