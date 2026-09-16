Kazakh minister pays 1st visit to grave of Korean independence fighter

Kazakhstan's culture minister paid tribute Wednesday at the grave of Hong Beom-do, a revered Korean independence fighter who fought against Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule, at the national cemetery in the central city of Daejeon.

The visit by Minister of Culture and Information Arman Krykbayev marked the first time a Kazakh minister has visited Hong's grave since his remains were repatriated from Kazakhstan to Korea in 2021 following years of diplomatic efforts and cooperation from the Kazakh government.

"On behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and the people of Kazakhstan, I pay tribute to General Hong Beom-do, a distinguished son who gave his life for his homeland, and to all the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice," the minister wrote in the guest book.

"Their courage and heroic deeds will remain an indelible legacy, forever remembered by generations to come," he added.

The minister dedicated a wreath on behalf of the Kazakh president at the cemetery's memorial tower, offered incense and observed a moment of silence before paying tribute at Hong's grave.

Hong is remembered for leading Korean independence forces in major battles against Japan in Manchuria in 1920, including the Battle of Fengwudong.

He was forcibly relocated from the Soviet Far East to Kazakhstan in 1937 under Soviet leader Joseph Stalin's migration policy and spent the remainder of his life there. He died in the Kazakh city of Kyzylorda in 1943 at the age of 75 and was buried there.

After spending nearly eight decades in Kyzylorda, his remains were returned to his homeland on Aug. 15, 2021.

"On one hand, the repatriation is a tribute to the past, and on the other, it is a sign that both Koreans and Kazakhs love their history, their people and their homeland," the minister said.

Citing a Kazakh proverb about paying respect to the past, he added, "These great historical figures will further strengthen the friendship between our two countries."

Krykbayev is in Korea accompanying President Tokayev for the inaugural Korea-Central Asia Summit, which was also attended by the heads of state of four other Central Asian countries — Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

During a summit with Tokayev on Tuesday, Korean President Lee Jae Myung expressed gratitude to the Kazakh government and people for their cooperation in repatriating Hong's remains. Tokayev said the people of Kazakhstan are well aware of and hold great respect for Hong, describing him as a national hero of Korea, and a patriotic and historic figure.

"Amid a tight schedule, the Kazakh president sent the culture minister to pay respects on his behalf and the people of Kazakhstan. This symbolizes the close and friendly relations between our two countries," an official familiar with the matter said.

On the sidelines of the summit, the two nations signed a memorandum of understanding to better preserve historical sites in Kazakhstan linked to Korea's independence movement against Japan's colonial rule and strengthen academic exchanges.