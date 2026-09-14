The traditional annual address of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, delivered on New Year's Eve, became an important programmatic statement summarizing the results of the outgoing year and outlining the country’s strategic development priorities for the period ahead.

As the head of state emphasized, the past year marked a period of steady progress in reforms and the strengthening of Uzbekistan’s socio-economic position, despite ongoing instability in the global economy and a complex international environment. In this context, the announcement of the coming year as the “Year of Mahalla Development and Society as a Whole” gained particular significance, signaling a transition toward a deeper focus of state policy on people’s quality of life and the development of civil society.

In his address, the president noted that the national economy continued to demonstrate confident growth. 2025 concluded with landmark achievements: for the first time, the country’s GDP exceeded $145 billion, exports increased by 23 percent to $33.4 billion, and foreign exchange and gold reserves surpassed $60 billion. Investment inflows totaling $43.1 billion enabled the implementation of dozens of major projects in industry, energy and infrastructure. International rating agencies upgraded Uzbekistan’s sovereign credit rating from BB- to BB, opening more favorable conditions for external financing.

It was particularly emphasized that these macroeconomic results were accompanied by positive changes in the social sphere. Owing to active employment policies, the unemployment rate declined from 5.5 percent to 4.9 percent, and around 5 million people gained sustainable sources of income. Significant attention was devoted to supporting low-income families, developing targeted social assistance mechanisms and improving access to basic services. The poverty rate decreased from 8.9 percent to 5.8 percent within a year, lifting approximately 1.5 million citizens out of poverty.

These outcomes were the result of consistent reforms aimed at enhancing economic resilience and creating a solid foundation for social development. Economic achievements expanded the state’s capacity to address social challenges and implement long-term support programs for the population. President Mirziyoyev noted that social policy has become more responsive to the concrete needs of citizens, which represents a fundamental achievement of the current reform agenda.

Special attention in the address was devoted to Uzbekistan’s foreign policy course, which was characterized as pragmatic, open and oriented toward long-term national interests. The president emphasized that an active and balanced foreign policy remains a key factor in ensuring sustainable development, expanding economic opportunities and strengthening Uzbekistan’s international standing. It was noted that in recent years the country has significantly expanded the geographical scope of its foreign economic relations, reinforced partnerships both with neighboring states and leading global centers, and consistently continued to promote regional cooperation initiatives. This course reflects Uzbekistan’s aspiration to assume a more visible and responsible role in international affairs, guided by the principles of mutual benefit and respect.

The address also addressed the reform of the public procurement system as one of the key elements in enhancing transparency and efficiency in public administration. President Mirziyoyev stressed that improving public procurement mechanisms is aimed at creating equal conditions for businesses, fostering competition and ensuring the efficient use of budgetary resources.

These measures are viewed as an important part of Uzbekistan’s preparation for accession to the World Trade Organization. In this context, reforms in the field of public procurement acquire not only domestic but also external economic significance, as they contribute to aligning national procedures with international standards and rules. Thus, the outlined steps reflect a systemic approach to Uzbekistan’s integration into the global trade and economic system.

A separate section of the address focused on anti-corruption efforts, which were identified as one of the key priorities for further development. The president underscored that the fight against corruption is regarded not as a one-time campaign, but as a long-term state policy aimed at establishing an honest, transparent and accountable system of governance.

“Allowing corruption is a betrayal of our reforms. We declare 2026 a year of ‘extraordinary measures’ to combat this scourge,” the president stated.

It was noted that the measures already being implemented — such as the digitalization of public services, increased transparency in decision-making and strengthened public oversight — are producing tangible results, though they require further deepening. The emphasis on the anti-corruption agenda demonstrates a commitment to strengthening trust among citizens and international partners in state institutions.

Considerable attention in the address was also given to environmental issues and sustainable development. The president noted that the environmental agenda is becoming an integral part of state policy and is directly linked to the quality of life of the population and the country’s long-term security. The importance of rational use of natural resources, the expansion of green technologies, and the implementation of programs to improve environmental conditions — especially in the most vulnerable regions — was underscored.

Plans were announced to hold the next Assembly of the Global Environment Facility and the Central Asian International Environmental Exhibition in Samarkand in 2026. These events will create valuable opportunities to identify partners for industries, regions and businesses, and to jointly launch new environmental projects. It was emphasized that environmental initiatives are viewed not only as a social necessity, but also as a key element of economic modernization and enhanced resilience.

Taken together, these priorities demonstrate the comprehensive nature of the ongoing reforms. They indicate that the course toward socially oriented development is inseparably linked with institutional transformation and international integration. This approach reflects Uzbekistan’s determination to build a balanced development model in which economic growth, social sustainability and responsible governance mutually reinforce one another.

Summarizing the results of the concluding year, the head of state stressed that all these achievements became possible due to a well-structured reform system and the active participation of society. At the same time, he underlined that further development requires not only economic resources but also a stronger social environment, trust and solidarity. It was within this logic that the proposal was made to declare the coming year the Year of Support for the Mahalla, as the institution closest to people and their everyday concerns.

In the address, the mahalla was characterized as a unique form of social organization that has absorbed centuries-old traditions of mutual assistance, responsibility and respect. The president emphasized that the stability of the state begins with the stability of the mahalla, with an atmosphere of harmony and engagement at the local level. “If there is order and trust in the mahalla, there will be stability in society as a whole,” this idea became one of the key messages of the address, logically linking past achievements with future objectives.

Support for the mahalla in the coming year is viewed as a systemic measure aimed at further strengthening social policy. The president pointed out that it is precisely at the mahalla level where family issues, employment challenges, education, social protection and the prevention of social vulnerability can be identified most effectively. In this sense, the development of mahalla structures becomes a tool for increasing the targeting of state assistance and enhancing social justice. The economic achievements discussed earlier thus find their continuation in the social domain.

A significant part of the address was devoted to citizen participation and the development of civil society. The president stressed that a modern state is impossible without active and responsible citizens involved in decision-making and oversight of implementation. In this context, the mahalla is seen as a space for fostering civic initiative and dialogue between authorities and the population.

“We must create conditions under which every person feels involved in the destiny of the country,” the head of state noted, outlining a strategic commitment to expanding public participation.

Special emphasis was placed on the role of the mahalla in youth education and the strengthening of social values. The president noted that alongside economic indicators, the formation of a moral, educated and socially responsible individual remains no less important. Support for projects in education, culture and sports implemented at the mahalla level is regarded as an investment in the country’s future. “The future of Uzbekistan depends on the environment we create for our children today,” this quotation from the address clearly reflects the long-term orientation of state policy.

Thus, the declaration of 2026 as the “Year of Mahalla Development and Society as a Whole” demonstrates the state’s intention to move from macro-level achievements toward deeper engagement with quality of life, human capital and social institutions. It signifies a concentration of efforts on strengthening local communities, developing social infrastructure and fostering an active and cohesive society.

The president’s address sets a clear development vector for the year ahead: reliance on achieved economic successes, reinforcement of social policy, and the advancement of civil society through support for the mahalla. This approach reflects a strategic understanding that the sustainability of reforms and the country’s long-term prosperity are impossible without strong communities, trust and citizen participation. In this context, support for the mahalla emerges not only as a social priority, but also as a foundation for Uzbekistan’s long-term development.

This article was provided by the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Korea.