US ambassador, Seoul's vice FM discuss implementation of summit agreements

U.S. Ambassador to Korea Michelle Steel said Monday she met with Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina to discuss the implementation of agreements on trade and security reached by the two countries' presidents last year.

In a post on X, Steel said she had "a great meeting" with Kim "to discuss the implementation of our Presidents' agreements from the Joint Fact Sheet."

In a separate post on X, Kim also said that she had the pleasure of meeting Steel for the first time on Monday.

"With her extensive experience and her genuine understanding of Korean society, I am confident that Ambassador Steel will play a vital role as a bridge between our two countries," the vice minister said.

The joint fact sheet, adopted after last year's summit between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump, covers a range of bilateral commitments on trade, investment and security, including Korea's $350 billion investment pledge in the United States.

Under the agreement, the two countries are discussing revisions to the Korea-U.S. nuclear energy agreement, known as the 123 Agreement, to allow Korea to enrich uranium and reprocess spent fuel, as well as Korea's push to develop nuclear-powered submarines.

Steel began her official duties in August and has held a series of meetings with senior officials here for talks on security, trade and other bilateral alliance issues.



