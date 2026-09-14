Korea's nuclear agency chief attends IAEA meeting in Austria

The head of Korea's nuclear safety agency is set to attend the general conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) taking place in Vienna, Austria, this week, the organization said Monday.

Chairman Choi Won-ho of the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission (NSSC) will participate in the meeting, running from Monday to Friday (local time), with representatives from 180 countries, the agency added.

Choi is also expected to attend a meeting of the International Nuclear Regulators' Association, a consultative body launched in 1997 comprising nine countries, including the United States, Canada, Japan and Germany.

The nuclear agency chief, in addition, is scheduled to meet with his counterparts from countries, such as the United Arab Emirates, the Czech Republic and Singapore, and seek areas of cooperation, the NSSC added.