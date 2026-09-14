President Lee Jae Myung and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev agreed to expand cooperation in critical mineral supply chains, artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging industries, Monday, as Korea seeks closer economic ties with resource-rich Central Asia.

“From transportation infrastructure to health care, responses to the climate crisis, critical mineral supply chains, AI, digital technology and the defense industry, I believe we can broaden mutually beneficial cooperation and jointly foster new drivers of future growth,” Lee said during their summit in Seoul.

His remarks came ahead of Korea’s inaugural multilateral summit with five Central Asian countries — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan — in Seoul, Wednesday.

Wednesday’s gathering is expected to explore linking Central Asia’s critical minerals and energy resources with Korea’s exploration, processing and advanced manufacturing technologies.

Lee said Uzbekistan is Korea’s only special strategic partner in Central Asia, describing the country as an invaluable friend and key partner.

“Based on the deep friendship and trust built between our two countries, I hope we will further develop our special strategic partnership and make progress together toward shared prosperity and peace,” he said.

Lee also noted that Uzbekistan is home to nearly 200,000 ethnic Koreans, known as Koryoin, and expressed gratitude to the Uzbek people for embracing the community during difficult times.

He thanked Uzbekistan for consistently supporting peace on the Korean Peninsula, saying cooperation between Seoul and Tashkent could also contribute to peace and stability across Eurasia.

Mirziyoyev said the priorities of the two countries closely align, particularly their shared emphasis on improving people’s well-being.

“Korea is one of Uzbekistan’s major trading partners,” he said, according to Cheong Wa Dae. “More than 700 Korean companies operate in Uzbekistan through joint ventures, and Korean investment continues to expand,” he said.

He added that Korea’s experience and technologies are being shared across a broad range of sectors, including digital government, education, information technology, agriculture and health care.

Mirziyoyev also reaffirmed his country’s support for the Korean government’s efforts to strengthen peace and security on the Korean Peninsula.

“History shows that relations between our two countries are not swayed by political changes,” he said, expressing hope that his visit would inject fresh momentum into the countries’ special strategic partnership.

During Monday’s summit, Seoul and Tashkent signed 13 agreements and memorandums of understanding (MOU) covering infrastructure, biotechnology, AI, climate action, education, agriculture and defense.

One MOU calls for feasibility studies into Uzbekistan’s introduction of eight high-speed train sets and the establishment of the Biome Center, a national genome and biobank facility. The studies will be conducted under Korea’s Economic Development Cooperation Fund.

Another establishes a system for identifying and financing projects in six of Uzbekistan’s strategic industries. The six are critical minerals, AI and data centers, smart cities, a dedicated industrial complex for Korean companies, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, and food, beauty and cultural content.

The two countries also agreed to promote AI-driven innovation in manufacturing through technological cooperation, knowledge sharing, workforce training and infrastructure development.

A separate MOU covers digital forest restoration and climate action, including satellite- and information technology-based forest management, biodiversity conservation and the restoration of forested areas affected by disasters.

The initiative is aimed partly at addressing cross-border environmental challenges in Central Asia, including the desertification of the Aral Sea.

Mirziyoyev and the presidents of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan are making state visits to Korea, while the leaders of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan are making official visits.