Korea to consult with Nepal on resumption of search, rescue efforts: Seoul official

KATHMANDU — Korea will closely consult with Nepal on the resumption of search and rescue operations in the country, the chief of Seoul's second contingent of its disaster relief team sent to Kathmandu said Saturday.

"The government recognizes the anguish of the families (of the missing people). ... Through a seamless transition from the first contingent, we will do our best to accomplish our mission," said Yoon Chu-sok, deputy chief of mission at the Korean Embassy in Washington.

Yoon arrived in Kathmandu earlier in the day to lead the second contingent of the Korea Disaster Relief Team (KDRT).

The official stressed that additional search and rescue operations will need to be coordinated with Nepalese authorities.

The eight-member contingent, which is smaller than the previous 44-member contingent, is also expected to consult not only with Nepalese authorities but international organizations to draw up planning for reconstruction and recovery efforts.

Nine Koreans — six employees of Doosan Enerbility Co. and three of Korea South-East Power Co. — went missing on Aug. 26 after massive floods and landslides hit Rasuwa District near the Nepal-Tibet border while they were working at a hydropower plant construction site.



