Vice FM meets US Stimson Center delegation to discuss alliance, Korean Peninsula issues

Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo met with a delegation from the Washington-based Stimson Center on Thursday to discuss the Korea-U.S. alliance, Korean Peninsula issues, and other regional and global affairs, the foreign ministry said.

The three-member delegation from the U.S. foreign policy and national security think tank is led by the center's acting President and CEO Rachel Stohl, according to the ministry.

Park stressed the need for broad support for the alliance in the U.S. academic and policy circles to implement the joint fact sheet adopted by the two countries' leaders last year and further advance bilateral cooperation.

He asked the center to play an active role in promoting understanding of the alliance and Korean Peninsula issues, according to the ministry.

The delegation said it has been closely following bilateral cooperation in areas including shipbuilding and defense industries, pledging to explore ways to help implement key agreements and promote future-oriented cooperation between the allies, the ministry said.

The joint fact sheet adopted after last year's summit between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump covers a range of bilateral commitments on trade, investment and security, including Korea's $350 billion investment pledge in the United States.

Under the agreement, the two nations are discussing revisions to the Korea-U.S. nuclear energy agreement, known as the 123 Agreement, to allow Korea to enrich uranium and reprocess spent fuel, as well as Korea's push to develop nuclear-powered submarines.