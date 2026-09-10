S. Korea, US to hold foreign ministerial talks this month: FM Cho
Summary
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said South Korea and the United States plan to hold bilateral talks later this month in Washington. He said the alliance remains fundamentally robust and that disagreements can be resolved through close consultations. Seoul officials said the two sides are coordinating a possible visit by Cho to meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss North Korea and other key bilateral issues.
Key Facts
- Cho made the remarks during a parliamentary interpellation session on Thursday.
- Seoul officials earlier said the allies were coordinating a possible visit by Cho to Washington for talks with Marco Rubio.
- The planned talks are expected to cover North Korea and other key bilateral issues.
- The remarks came amid uncertainty over U.S. policy toward North Korea as Donald Trump has expressed interest in reengaging with Kim Jong-un.
The top diplomats of South Korea and the United States plan to hold bilateral talks later this month, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said Thursday, stressing the robust alliance of the two countries.
Cho made the remarks during a parliamentary interpellation session, adding that even close allies can still have disagreements on some issues.
"The South Korea-U.S. alliance remains fundamentally robust," Cho said in response to a question by Rep. Kim Byung-joo of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea.
"Even countries with a strong alliance can have disagreements on some issues," he said. "Our government has closely worked with the U.S. on such issues through close consultations."
Cho also dismissed concerns "circulating" about the South Korea-U.S. alliance as "groundless," saying such differences can be resolved through close consultations between the two countries.
Officials at Seoul's foreign ministry earlier said the allies were coordinating a possible visit by Cho to Washington for talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss North Korea and other key bilateral issues.
The potential talks come amid uncertainty over the future direction of U.S. policy toward North Korea as U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed interest in reengaging with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, spawning concerns over whether his administration remains committed to pursuing the denuclearization of North Korea.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.