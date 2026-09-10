Korea's second overseas emergency relief team will be sent to Nepal this week to support recovery efforts following devastating floods and landslides, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

The eight-member Korea Disaster Relief Team (KDRT) will depart aboard a KC-330 military transport aircraft and arrive in Nepal on Friday, consisting of officials from the ministry, firefighters, Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) personnel and medical staff, according to the ministry.

The team, which also includes a small number of rescue personnel, will focus mainly on reconstruction and recovery operations during its seven-day mission, it added.

The first 44-member contingent of the KDRT, which was dispatched to Nepal last week, will return home after wrapping up its 10-day search-and-rescue mission.

Nine Koreans — six employees of Doosan Enerbility and three of Korea South-East Power — went missing Aug. 26 after massive floods and landslides hit Rasuwa District near the Nepal-Tibet border while they were working at a hydropower plant construction site.

The KDRT, in cooperation with local authorities and corporate response teams, has conducted intensive searches using drones, helicopters and other advanced equipment, but no signs of the missing people have been found.