49 foreign envoys in Korea avoid prosecution under diplomatic immunity: data

Forty-nine foreign diplomats stationed in Korea have avoided punishment for criminal offenses over the past five years due to diplomatic immunity, data showed Thursday.

According to data submitted by the foreign ministry to the National Assembly's foreign affairs and unification committee, 49 diplomats were reported to be involved in criminal or other incidents in the country between 2022 and July this year.

Of them, 10 were reported in 2022, 13 in 2023, 10 in 2024, 13 in 2025 and three from January to July this year.

The offenses ranged from traffic violations and theft to sexual violence and assault.

Under the Vienna Convention, foreign diplomats are granted diplomatic immunity while serving at overseas missions in their host countries.