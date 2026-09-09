President Lee conferred France's highest decoration for promoting bilateral ties

PARIS — Korean President Lee Jae Myung was awarded the highest state decoration by French President Emmanuel Macron in recognition of his contribution to bilateral ties, a presidential spokesperson has said.

Macron conferred the Grand Cross, the highest rank of the Legion of Honour order of merit, on Lee during a state dinner he hosted for the visiting Korean president Tuesday night, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said.

It was in recognition of Lee's contributions to improving Korea-France friendship and was an expression of the highest honor, Kang said.

The dinner banquet was attended by Lee, first lady Kim Hea Kyung and more than 10 Korean business leaders, including Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyosung Group Chairman Cho Hyun-joon.

During the gathering, Lee said he had become a "copain," or a friend, with Macron through his ongoing trip to France, expressing hope for an everlasting friendship.

The Korean president also called for expanding bilateral cooperation in nuclear energy, artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, culture and other areas based on the friendship and solidarity built over the past 140 years of diplomatic ties.

Lee gifted Macron a jade-green celadon-decorated "gayageum," a traditional Korean string instrument, along with French-language editions of novels by Nobel Prize-winning Korean write Han Kang, the spokesperson said.

Lee is visiting France from Sunday to Wednesday, which included a summit with President Macron the previous day, during which they agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in advanced industries and others.

This year marks the 140th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.