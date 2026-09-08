President Lee Jae Myung and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed Tuesday to work together to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, with Macron describing a prospective multinational mission as "peaceful" as Seoul weighs its role in the strategic waterway.

The two leaders discussed cooperation on Middle East issues during their summit at the Elysee Palace in Paris, amid growing attention in Korea over how the government will respond to U.S. calls for contributions to efforts in the strait.

Macron said Korea and France had previously discussed what they could do, including with the U.K., to help reopen the waterway.

He said the two countries would cooperate to restore peace in the region once agreement is reached among countries involved in the multinational mission, which he described as peaceful.

The talks come as Seoul considers its response to Washington's calls for Korea to contribute to efforts to secure the key shipping route. The government has said it is reviewing various options, including military measures, but that no deployment decision has been made.

Iran has warned that any Korean military involvement in the Strait of Hormuz would be viewed as support for U.S. military action and carry serious consequences.