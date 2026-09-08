Lee, Macron back Hormuz cooperation, stress 'peaceful' multinational mission
Summary
President Lee Jae Myung and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed in Paris on Tuesday to work together to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Macron said a prospective multinational mission would be peaceful, while Seoul continues to weigh its role amid U.S. calls for contributions. The Korean government said it is reviewing options, including military measures, but has not made a deployment decision. Iran warned that any Korean military involvement would be seen as support for U.S. military action and carry serious consequences.
Key Facts
- The two leaders discussed cooperation on Middle East issues during their summit at the Elysee Palace in Paris.
- Macron said South Korea and France had previously discussed what they could do, including with the U.K., to help reopen the waterway.
- The government said it is reviewing various options, including military measures, but that no deployment decision has been made.
- Iran warned that any Korean military involvement in the Strait of Hormuz would be viewed as support for U.S. military action and carry serious consequences.
President Lee Jae Myung and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed Tuesday to work together to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, with Macron describing a prospective multinational mission as "peaceful" as Seoul weighs its role in the strategic waterway.
The two leaders discussed cooperation on Middle East issues during their summit at the Elysee Palace in Paris, amid growing attention in Korea over how the government will respond to U.S. calls for contributions to efforts in the strait.
Macron said Korea and France had previously discussed what they could do, including with the U.K., to help reopen the waterway.
He said the two countries would cooperate to restore peace in the region once agreement is reached among countries involved in the multinational mission, which he described as peaceful.
The talks come as Seoul considers its response to Washington's calls for Korea to contribute to efforts to secure the key shipping route. The government has said it is reviewing various options, including military measures, but that no deployment decision has been made.
Iran has warned that any Korean military involvement in the Strait of Hormuz would be viewed as support for U.S. military action and carry serious consequences.
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