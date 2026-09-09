Korean President Lee meets French National Assembly speaker

President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday met with Yael Braun-Pivet, speaker of the French National Assembly, expressing hope that the two countries could open a new chapter of cooperation for the next 140 years.

The meeting came as the two countries seek to deepen cooperation to mark the 140th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

Lee is on a two-day state visit to Paris that began Tuesday, part of a four-day trip to France that started in Nice.

"I hope the governments and national assemblies of South Korea and France can open a new 140 years (of cooperation) between the two countries," Lee wrote in a guestbook after arriving at Braun-Pivet's office.

The two then discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.