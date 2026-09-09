Korea on Wednesday unveiled detailed plans to strengthen cooperation with African nations in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies through initiatives, such as the K-AI Package, alongside measures to improve infrastructure across the continent.

The Ministry of Finance and Economy outlined the measures during the four-day Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation (KOAFEC) meeting, which opened in Seoul on Tuesday and brought together ministerial-level delegations from 45 African nations to discuss cooperation in the AI and digital sectors.

KOAFEC, a consultative body established by Korea and African countries in 2006, marks its 20th anniversary this year.

One of the main items on the agenda was the K-AI Package, which aims to provide AI solutions, data centers and power infrastructure in connection with projects under the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF).

"Korea has gained experience and know-how through its transformation from an underdeveloped nation into an advanced country," Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol said during a press conference. "This cannot be obtained simply by purchasing computers or building data centers."

Koo added the country's unique position makes it a suitable partner for Africa in advancing AI.

"Korea can apply its distinctive development know-how to AI," the finance minister added, comparing Seoul's assistance with that offered by other countries, such as China.

Koo and Sidi Ould Tah, president of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), also discussed applying AI technologies to public services and building digital and power infrastructure during a roundtable gathering, according to the finance ministry.

The session explored how the technology could support Africa's agriculture and healthcare sectors, along with ways to develop data centers and secure electricity supplies.

Participants adopted a joint declaration for the 2026 KOAFEC, pledging continued cooperation in industry, education, healthcare and agriculture, with a focus on digital infrastructure.

Korea and the AfDB additionally signed a letter of intent to establish the Korea-Africa AI Hub, which would combine Seoul's AI capabilities with the bank's networks to promote AI transformation.

Asia's No. 4 economy held detailed discussions on bilateral projects with Tanzania and Botswana.

The establishment of an AI education institution in Tanzania was selected as the first project under the K-AI Package, the finance ministry said.