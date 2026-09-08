Korea, France expand cooperation on military info, logistics, defense industry

PARIS — Korea and France signed multiple agreements Tuesday that will strengthen their bilateral cooperation in national defense, the defense industry and other areas, including military information protection, Korean President Lee Jae Myung said.

Lee made the announcement in a joint press event with French President Emmanuel Macron on the outcome of their summit at the Elysee Palace.

The Korean president began a two-day state visit to the French capital earlier in the day as the two countries seek to strengthen their partnership on the 140th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

"In order to jointly respond to uncertainties facing the international order, (we) agreed to make tangible progress in cooperation on defense and security," Lee said.

The two sides signed a pact to upgrade a military secret information protection agreement reached during the last Lee-Macron summit held in Seoul in April, the Korean president said.

The agreed-upon upgrade will serve to further sharpen the framework for information sharing between the two countries, he added.

In addition, the two sides agreed to seek the early signing of a separate agreement on mutual military logistics support to enhance the stability and effectiveness of cooperation between the two countries' militaries, Lee noted.

Referring to Korean companies' expanding technological cooperation with French defense firms, including Airbus, a European defense company in which France has a stake, Lee said the two sides agreed to pursue mutually beneficial projects based on France's technological expertise and Korea's manufacturing prowess.

On the economic front, the two countries will seek to expand the volume of annual bilateral trade to $20 billion by 2030 by strengthening economic and industrial cooperation, Lee said.

"I will closely communicate with (Macron) to help companies from both countries operate in a more predictable environment and find more opportunities in each other's market," he added.

Lee said he and Macron also agreed to work toward expanding bilateral collaboration on artificial intelligence (AI), quantum technology and nuclear energy into the industrial and market spheres, while pursuing joint research and development projects on AI, semiconductor and quantum technology.

On nuclear energy, in particular, Seoul and Paris agreed to collaborate in developing next-generation nuclear reactors and diversifying supply chains, while launching a high-level dialogue channel on cooperation in civil nuclear energy, Lee noted.

As part of joint efforts to promote international peace, Korea and France will continue to work together to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, Lee said, adding that Macron also expressed support for Korea's policy on the Korean Peninsula.

"Based on the deep friendship and trust built over the past 140 years, we agreed to jointly open a new (door for the) next 140 years," he said.

Macron said Korea has France's unwavering backing in ensuring peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

The French president also said the countries' cooperation could expand to issues involving the Middle East, emphasizing the need to restore the freedom of navigation in the region through peaceful solutions.

"We will cooperate to help restore peace in the region," he said, adding that the countries will cooperate on multinational duties once a relevant agreement is reached.

Korea's National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said the summit served as an opportunity to add specificity and substance to bilateral cooperation between the two countries and forge trust and bonds between Lee and Macron.

During a luncheon held before the summit, the leaders had an "in-depth" discussion on global security, including the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and the war between Russia and Ukraine, Wi added.

The presidential official also took note of the two leaders' agreement to deepen cooperation on nuclear energy, saying that their decision to launch a high-level dialogue on civil nuclear energy provided an important pillar for bilateral cooperation.

"When it comes to nuclear reactor exports, the relationship between the two countries is that of competitors, but (they) are pushing for complementary cooperation based on a common understanding that the potential for their cooperation is great," Wi told reporters.

Lee arrived here late Monday, following a two-day trip to France's Nice, where he and Macron co-hosted a meeting on the future of the film industry.

The Korean president began his state visit to Paris earlier Tuesday with a visit to the Arc de Triomphe to pay his respects to France's fallen heroes.

He was earlier welcomed by the French leader to the presidential palace with a friendly hug and a handshake.

Later in the day, Lee will attend a business roundtable that will bring together some 20 companies from both countries, including Samsung Electronics Co. Chairman Lee Jae-yong, BNP Paribas Chairman Jean Lemierre and L'Oreal Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Hieronimus.

Lee is also scheduled to attend a dinner banquet to be hosted by the French president and his wife, Brigitte Macron, at the presidential palace.