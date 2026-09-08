Veterans minister to discuss honoring Korean War veterans with Philippine defense chief
Summary
Veterans Minister Kwon Oh-eul was set to meet Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. in talks on expanding veterans cooperation and honoring fallen Philippine soldiers in the 1950-53 Korean War. Kwon planned to express Seoul’s appreciation for the 7,420 Philippine soldiers deployed during the war and for Manila’s post-war rebuilding assistance. He also planned to discuss follow-up measures to a memorandum of understanding signed in March and to present a commemorative plaque to late Army Capt. Conrado Yap’s granddaughter after the meeting.
Key Facts
- The Philippines sent 7,420 soldiers to the 1950-53 Korean War, and 112 were killed while 299 were wounded.
- After the July 1953 armistice, Philippine troops remained in Korea for about two more years under the U.S.-led United Nations Command.
- Kwon planned to discuss follow-up measures to a memorandum of understanding signed in March on honoring fallen Philippine soldiers and supporting their surviving families.
Veterans Minister Kwon Oh-eul was set to meet with Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on Tuesday to discuss expanding cooperation in veterans affairs and honoring fallen Philippine soldiers in the 1950-53 Korean War.
Kwon will extend Seoul's appreciation for the 7,420 Philippine soldiers who were deployed during the three-year conflict, as well as Manila's post-war assistance in rebuilding the country, the veterans ministry said in a release.
During the war, 112 Philippine soldiers were killed in action and 299 others were wounded. Following the signing of the armistice in July 1953, Philippine troops remained stationed in Korea for about two years under the U.S.-led United Nations Command to support the reconstruction and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula.
In Tuesday's talks, Kwon plans to explore ways to broaden veterans cooperation, including follow-up measures to a memorandum of understanding signed in March, aimed at honoring fallen Philippine soldiers and supporting their surviving families, the ministry said.
Kwon will also use the meeting to discuss efforts to bolster defense industry partnership with Manila over veterans cooperation, the ministry added.
After the meeting, Kwon will present a commemorative plaque honoring late Army Capt. Conrado Yap as the Korean War hero of July 2026 to his granddaughter, who is visiting Korea.
Yap fought in the Battle of Yuldong in April 1951, one of the fiercest engagements fought by Philippine forces against a major Chinese offensive. He was killed in action after suffering severe gunshot wounds while rescuing his fellow soldiers.
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