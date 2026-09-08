Lee, Macron set for summit on security, economic cooperation

PARIS — South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, were set to hold summit talks Tuesday in Paris to discuss ways to enhance cooperation in security, the economy and other areas under their global strategic partnership.

The South Korean president began a two-day state visit to the French capital earlier in the day as the two countries seek to strengthen their partnership on the 140th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties. He arrived here late Monday, following a two-day trip to France's Nice, where he and Macron co-hosted a meeting on the future of the film industry.

Lee will first lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris before attending a one-on-one luncheon with Macron at the Elysee Palace.

The two leaders will then hold summit talks, where they are widely expected to flesh out their countries' global strategic partnership forged during Macron's visit to South Korea in April.

A Seoul official earlier said the leaders may also discuss possible cooperation in the nuclear power plant industry, as well as efforts to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

They will hold a joint press event to announce the outcome of their summit, before attending a business roundtable that will bring together some 20 companies from both countries.

Lee will later attend a dinner banquet to be hosted by the French president and his wife, Brigitte Macron, at the presidential palace.