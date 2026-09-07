PARIS — Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday arrived in Paris, where he is set to hold a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in security, the economy and other areas.

Lee will make a two-day state visit to the French capital from Tuesday, when he will hold a luncheon and summit talks with Macron.

Lee and Macron are expected to discuss cooperation in various areas, including security, the economy, science and technology, culture, and people-to-people exchanges, as the two countries mark the 140th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Lee will head home Wednesday, wrapping up his four-day trip to France. He earlier visited France's Nice for a first-ever Korea-France summit on the future of the film industry, which he co-hosted with Macron.



