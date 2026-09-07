Ruling, opposition party leaders meet Vietnamese parliamentary chief, discuss deeper ties

The leaders of Korea's ruling and main opposition parties met separately with the Vietnamese parliamentary chief Monday to discuss ways to bolster bilateral exchanges.

Ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) leader Rep. Kim Min-seok met with Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man in Seoul, where Kim highlighted that bilateral ties are currently stronger than ever.

In response, Man said Vietnam highly values its ties with Korea and hopes to deepen them further, adding Hanoi is ready to work closely with Seoul to advance their comprehensive strategic partnership.

Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok, leader of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), held a separate meeting with Man, expressing hope for more active parliamentary exchanges.

Jang pledged to spare no effort to ensure that Korea's official development assistance programs (ODAs) continue to support Vietnam's growth.

The PPP leader also vowed to pay greater attention to diversifying air routes between the two countries to expand bilateral exchanges.