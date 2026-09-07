Ruling, opposition party leaders meet Vietnamese parliamentary chief, discuss deeper ties
Summary
Korea’s ruling and main opposition party leaders met separately with Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man in Seoul Monday to discuss deeper bilateral ties. DPK leader Rep. Kim Min-seok said ties are stronger than ever, while Man said Vietnam values the relationship and wants to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership. PPP leader Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok called for more active parliamentary exchanges and pledged support for Vietnam-oriented ODAs and diversified air routes.
Key Facts
- Tran Thanh Man is the Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman who met both party leaders in Seoul on Monday.
- Kim Min-seok said bilateral ties between Korea and Vietnam are currently stronger than ever.
- Jang Dong-hyeok said he would spare no effort to ensure Korea’s official development assistance programs continue to support Vietnam’s growth and said he would pay greater attention to diversifying air routes between the two countries.
The leaders of Korea's ruling and main opposition parties met separately with the Vietnamese parliamentary chief Monday to discuss ways to bolster bilateral exchanges.
Ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) leader Rep. Kim Min-seok met with Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man in Seoul, where Kim highlighted that bilateral ties are currently stronger than ever.
In response, Man said Vietnam highly values its ties with Korea and hopes to deepen them further, adding Hanoi is ready to work closely with Seoul to advance their comprehensive strategic partnership.
Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok, leader of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), held a separate meeting with Man, expressing hope for more active parliamentary exchanges.
Jang pledged to spare no effort to ensure that Korea's official development assistance programs (ODAs) continue to support Vietnam's growth.
The PPP leader also vowed to pay greater attention to diversifying air routes between the two countries to expand bilateral exchanges.
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