Lee Jae Myung to co-chair French summit on cinema, announce investment initiative
Summary
President Lee Jae Myung was set to co-chair the Lumiere Summit in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France, on Monday and announce a global cinema investment initiative. He and French President Emmanuel Macron will jointly declare a 500 million euros fund over five years starting in 2027. The summit will gather participants from 30 countries to discuss the future of cinema. Lee will also meet Korean producers and actors and hold a roundtable with CJ ENM and Netflix.
Key Facts
- Lee and Macron will co-chair the Lumiere Summit, which is being held in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France, on Monday.
- The two presidents will announce a total investment of 500 million euros, equal to $580.9 million, over a five-year period starting in 2027.
- Participating countries will set up funds to support local content companies and pursue joint production projects.
- The summit will bring together policymakers, politicians and artists from 30 countries involved in the cinema and game industries.
- Lee will meet Korean producers and actors invited to the summit, including film director Lee Chang-dong, and then hold a roundtable with CJ ENM and Netflix.
Korean President Lee Jae Myung was set to co-chair a global summit on the future of cinema in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France, on Monday, and announce a large-scale investment initiative for the global cinema sector.
Lee, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, will co-chair the Lumiere Summit, where he plans to deliver a speech outlining efforts to address a shift in the environment that is threatening the cinema sector.
The summit will bring together policymakers, politicians and artists involved in the cinema and game industries from 30 countries to discuss the future of cinema and beyond.
During the summit, Lee and Macron will jointly declare an initiative to invest a total of 500 million euros ($580.9 million) for a five-year period starting in 2027, Seoul's presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a release.
Under the initiative, participating countries will set up funds to financially support local content companies and seek joint production projects between those countries.
Lee will also hold a meeting with Korean producers and actors invited to the summit, including film director Lee Chang-dong, followed by a roundtable with major entertainment powerhouses, including CJ ENM and Netflix, to promote cooperation between Korean and global companies.
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