NICE, France — President Lee Jae Myung has reaffirmed his commitment to playing a "pacemaker" role in promoting the resumption of dialogue between North Korea and the United States, saying the move could help halt the advance of Pyongyang's nuclear capabilities.

The president reiterated the commitment during a written interview with French media outlet Le Monde, published Sunday, as Lee arrived in Nice for the first stop of his four-day trip to France, which will include a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

"I will serve as a pacemaker who will help revive North Korea-U.S. dialogue," Le Monde quoted Lee as saying, adding this could serve as a means of halting the buildup of Pyongyang's nuclear capabilities.

Lee said he does not believe "the wall of distrust" can be dismantled overnight through a few measures, reaffirming his administration's efforts to fulfill its "peaceful coexistence" policy toward North Korea, aimed at reducing inter-Korean tensions and building peace.

The South Korean president also referred to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent remarks on South Korea, noting that they do not represent an attack that could compromise the alliance's sustainability, but an intent to overhaul the alliance in line with new demands stemming from the changing times.

Lee highlighted that Seoul is exerting efforts to expand its role in the alliance by increasing its defense spending and strengthening its military capabilities.

On South Korea-France relations, the president noted their bilateral friendship is entering a new stage oriented toward the future, pledging efforts to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Lee's ongoing trip to France comes at the invitation of Macron following the French leader's visit to South Korea in April. The leaders' exchange of visits comes as the two countries mark the 140th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.