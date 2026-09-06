NICE, France — President Lee Jae Myung arrived in Nice, France, on Sunday on a four-day visit that will later take him to Paris for a bilateral summit with French President Emmanuel Macron.

On Monday, Lee is set to attend the Lumiere Summit on the future of cinema in nearby Saint-Paul-de-Vence, where he and Macron will co-chair the event.

On Tuesday, the Korean president will travel to Paris where he will make a two-day state visit.

Shortly after arriving in Paris, Lee will hold a one-on-one luncheon with Macron, followed by their summit talks and a dinner banquet hosted by the French president and his wife, Brigitte Macron, at the Elysee Palace.

On Wednesday, Lee will meet Yael Braun-Pivet, speaker of the lower house of the French parliament, and Mathias Cormann, secretary-general of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), before heading home.

Lee's trip to France comes at the invitation of Macron following the French leader's visit to Korea in April. The leaders' exchange of visits comes as the two countries mark the 140th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.