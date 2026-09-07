Korea is closely communicating with relevant countries and the international community to help ensure the free passage of all vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, the foreign ministry said Monday.

The statement came after Iranian academic Mohammad Marandi warned that Tehran could regard Seoul as an enemy and target Korean assets in the region if Seoul joins a U.S.-led effort to secure navigation through the strait, according to the London-based Middle East news website Middle East Eye.

"We are closely communicating with the international community, including relevant countries, to help restore peace and stability in the Middle East as soon as possible and to ensure the free passage of all vessels, including those of our country, through the Strait of Hormuz," the ministry said in a release.

Diplomatic sources said the Korean government has maintained open diplomatic channels with Iran and continued communication on matters related to the ongoing Middle East conflict, with the aim of promoting regional stability.

U.S. President Donald Trump has ratcheted up pressure on Seoul to make a military contribution to efforts to secure navigation through the strait amid renewed tensions in the Middle East.

Korea has been reviewing various options for its contribution, including possible cooperation with Britain, France and other countries.

A senior official at Seoul's presidential office said Friday that no final decision had been made on sending military forces or assets to the strait and that a comprehensive review of various options was still under way.

The official also noted that Seoul's contribution could include noncombat and search-and-rescue forces, stressing that the government would consider options in a way that does not compromise the country's defense readiness on the Korean Peninsula.

The military is reportedly reviewing a range of assets for possible deployment, including maritime patrol aircraft, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) teams and unmanned systems for detecting and clearing naval mines.

"We are reviewing various options based on operational needs," a government official said. "We are discussing ways to contribute safely without directly participating in combat."

Some lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party have publicly voiced opposition to any troop deployment to the Strait of Hormuz, while other progressive parties, as well as some civic groups, have taken a stronger stance against the possible deployment.

Under Korean law, any overseas deployment of military forces requires parliamentary approval.