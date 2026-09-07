Korea, France to set up cooperation channel on strategic industries, trade
Summary
Korea and France agreed in Paris on Monday to create a ministerial-level strategic industrial dialogue covering strategic industries, trade and supply chains. Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan said the channel will help resolve difficulties faced by Korean companies in France and support new cooperation projects in advanced industries and supply chains. Kim also urged France to improve its EV subsidy scheme so Korean-made EVs receive fair treatment. He asked Paris to back Korea’s bid for equal treatment with EU member states as a trusted industrial partner.
Key Facts
- Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan met Roland Lescure, France’s minister for the economy, finance, industry, energy and digital sovereignty, in Paris on Monday on the sidelines of President Lee Jae Myung’s visit to France.
- The two sides agreed to launch a strategic industrial dialogue as a ministerial-level channel to discuss trade issues and industrial policy.
- Kim said the government would use the new dialogue to resolve difficulties facing Korean companies in France and explore cooperation projects in advanced industries and supply chains.
- Kim welcomed the European Union’s Industrial Acceleration Act, saying it reflected the bloc’s intention to extend benefits to key partner countries.
- He asked France to support Korea’s effort to receive treatment equal to that given to EU member states as a trusted key industrial partner of the bloc.
Korea and France have agreed to set up a cooperation channel covering strategic industries, trade and supply chains as they seek to deepen economic ties, Seoul's industry ministry said Monday.
Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan held talks with Roland Lescure, France's minister for the economy, finance, industry, energy and digital sovereignty, in Paris on Monday on the sidelines of President Lee Jae Myung's visit to France, the ministry said.
The two sides agreed to launch a "strategic industrial dialogue," a ministerial-level channel to discuss trade issues and industrial policy, it said.
"The government will actively use the newly established ministerial dialogue to resolve difficulties facing Korean companies in France, while exploring new cooperation projects in advanced industries and supply chains," Kim said.
Kim also called on France to improve its electric vehicle (EV) subsidy scheme to ensure Korean-made EVs receive fair treatment in the French market.
The minister welcomed the European Union's Industrial Acceleration Act (IAA), saying it reflected the bloc's intention to extend benefits to key partner countries.
He asked Paris to support Korea's efforts to receive treatment equal to that given to EU member states as a trusted key industrial partner of the bloc.
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