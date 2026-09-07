Iran warns Korea over possible Hormuz deployment

Iran’s foreign ministry warned Korea on Monday that any military involvement in the Strait of Hormuz could have “serious consequences,” as Seoul considers possible military contributions to efforts to secure freedom of navigation in the strategic waterway.

“Relations between Iran and the Republic of Korea date back more than 64 years and have always been based on mutual respect. Iran greatly values its friendly relations with the Republic of Korea,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei wrote in a Korean-language post on X.

The post was interpreted as a direct message for Seoul, stressing two countries’ longstanding ties before warning against joining military operations in the region.

“However, it is clear that under the current circumstances, any operational participation or military presence by other parties in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz would amount to direct support for the aggressor and would have serious consequences,” Baqaei wrote.

He added that “no sovereign and responsible government” should submit to what he described as U.S. “pressure and extortion” to participate in aggression against Iran.

The warning came after Cheong Wa Dae said last week that Seoul was reviewing both military and nonmilitary options, although no decision had been made.

Options reportedly under consideration include deploying maritime patrol aircraft, a logistics support vessel or a mine-clearing unit.

Baqaei's warning echoed similar remarks by an unnamed senior Iranian official in an Arabic-language interview with Lebanon-based news channel Al Mayadeen on Friday.

The official warned Seoul not to yield to U.S. pressure to cooperate in what he described as illegal military operations, saying Korea should not sacrifice its national interests and reputation for Washington’s policies.

“Any Korean involvement in the Strait of Hormuz would be regarded as direct military participation in the aggression and war against Iran,” the official said.

Korea faces mounting pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to contribute to efforts in the Iran-controlled waterway.

Trump has repeatedly singled out Seoul for declining to provide military support, with his administration saying last week that Washington was "still waiting for Korea to deploy resources to the region."