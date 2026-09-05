FM Cho to visit Nepal for ministerial talks on massive flood response

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun was set to depart for Nepal on Saturday to meet with his Nepali counterpart and discuss Seoul's support for search-and-rescue efforts following devastating floods, the foreign ministry said.

During his three-day visit through Monday, Cho plans to hold talks with Nepalese Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal and meet with the families of the missing Koreans, according to the ministry.

Nine Koreans — six employees of Doosan Enerbility Co. and three of Korea South-East Power Co. — went missing on Aug. 26 after massive floods and landslides hit the country's Rasuwa District near the Nepal-Tibet border while they were working at a hydropower plant construction site.

Cho is expected to ask for Nepal's support to facilitate and intensify search efforts for the missing nationals during his talks with Khanal, with the two sides also expected to discuss support measures for the recovery of the affected areas and other issues of mutual concern.

Cho also plans to encourage the Korea Disaster Relief Team (KDRT) working at the disaster site and meet with officials from the companies, which are conducting their own search efforts, the ministry said.

The KDRT, dispatched by the government to support search-and-rescue operations, is working with Nepalese authorities and corporate response teams, using helicopters, drones, search dogs and other equipment to search for the missing people.

"Conditions in Nepal are very difficult. I will meet with the families of our workers who remain unaccounted for and discuss measures together. I will also discuss future plans with our emergency relief team dispatched to the site," Cho told reporters before departing for Nepal at Incheon International Airport.

"South Korea and Nepal are longtime friends and partners. I plan to meet with Nepal's foreign minister and other officials to discuss how to rebuild the affected areas, as well as South Korea's support and possible participation in reconstruction efforts," he added.

After completing his Nepal visit, Cho is expected to travel directly to France to accompany President Lee Jae Myung on his state visit, according to officials.

More than 1,200 people had been killed and nearly 6,000 remained missing as of Wednesday, according to foreign media reports.