Seoul to host inaugural intercontinental political party dialogue

Seoul will host the first-ever Inter-Continental Dialogue among Political Parties (ICDPP) from Sept. 6 to 9, bringing together up to 23 political parties from 24 countries across Asia, Africa, the Americas and Europe to explore how political organizations can jointly address growing global uncertainties.

The inaugural conference, organized by the Secretariat of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), is themed "From Vision to Reality" and will focus on frameworks for sustainable intercontinental cooperation. Participants are expected to adopt the Seoul Declaration, outlining a road map for future multilateral dialogue managed by the ICAPP.

The conference will be chaired by Chung Eui-yong, a former Korean foreign minister and national security adviser under the Moon Jae-in administration. Standing committee members, including co-Chairman Mushahid Hussain Sayed of Pakistan, Suos Yara of Cambodia, Zafer Sırakaya of Turkey, Salman Khurshid of India, Theo Sambuaga of Indonesia, Maiko Tajima of Japan and Nguyen Thi Hoang Van of Vietnam, will attend the event. Sun Haiyan of China and Andrey Klimov of Russia will join virtually.

The agenda spans key global challenges including climate change, geopolitical friction, economic uncertainty and rapid technological change, including artificial intelligence.

Founded in the Philippines in 2000, the ICAPP aims to foster dialogue and cooperation among political parties across Asia and Oceania. It is currently joined by up to 360 political parties from 52 countries, serving as an international inter-party consultative body for peace and common prosperity.