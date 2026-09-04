Nat'l Assembly speaker calls for resolving historical issues to advance Korea-Japan ties

National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik on Friday urged Korea and Japan to address historical issues and sincerely reflect on the past to further advance their bilateral ties.

Cho made the call during a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Korea Koichi Mizushima at the National Assembly, stressing the importance of maintaining exchanges between the countries' parliaments.

"For Korea-Japan ties to continue and advance, we must resolve historical issues and make efforts toward the future," Cho said at the meeting.

"The parliaments of the two countries have a tradition of maintaining dialogue even during difficult periods in Korea-Japan relations," he added, stressing that this tradition of parliamentary exchanges must serve as a "solid pillar" of bilateral ties.

He also expressed hope that bilateral relations will continue to move toward the future based on "sincere reflection" on the past, as demonstrated by the 1998 joint declaration announced by then Korean President Kim Dae-jung and then Japanese Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi that called for the two nations to build a future-oriented relationship.

In response, Mizushima said Tokyo hopes to pursue "future-oriented and stable" ties with Seoul based on their relationship of trust.

The Japanese envoy emphasized the growing importance of trilateral cooperation with the United States, voicing hope for Cho's support for such cooperation.