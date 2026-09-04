Korea to provide blankets, other emergency relief supplies to Nepal flood victims
Summary
Korea will provide additional emergency relief supplies worth 130 million won to help Nepal flood victims, the foreign ministry said Friday. The shipment includes 36,000 emergency thermal blankets and 2,320 heavy-duty thermal blankets, and is scheduled to leave on a commercial flight Saturday. Korea had earlier announced $1 million in humanitarian aid after floods and landslides hit Nepal’s Rasuwa District near the Nepal-Tibet border on Aug. 26.
Key Facts
- The foreign ministry said the additional relief supplies are worth 130 million won, or $95,850.
- The shipment includes 36,000 emergency thermal blankets and 2,320 heavy-duty thermal blankets.
- The earlier $1 million humanitarian aid is being delivered through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to provide drinking water, first-aid and hygiene kits, and basic health supplies.
- The disaster has left more than 1,200 people dead and nearly 6,000 still missing, including nine Koreans.
- Seoul dispatched a Korea Disaster Relief Team to support search and rescue efforts.
Korea will provide additional emergency relief supplies worth 130 million won ($95,850) to help people affected by the recent massive floods in Nepal, the foreign ministry said Friday.
The supplies, including 36,000 emergency thermal blankets and 2,320 heavy-duty thermal blankets, are scheduled to be sent to Nepal aboard a commercial flight Saturday, according to the ministry.
Korea had previously announced $1 million in humanitarian aid for Nepal after massive floods and landslides hit the country's Rasuwa District near the Nepal-Tibet border on Aug. 26.
The aid will be delivered through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to provide drinking water, first-aid and hygiene kits and basic health supplies to people in the affected areas.
The disaster has left more than 1,200 people dead and nearly 6,000 still missing, including nine Koreans. Seoul dispatched a Korea Disaster Relief Team (KDRT) to support search and rescue efforts.
"The government will continue communicating with the Nepalese government and actively seek ways to provide assistance needed in the affected areas," the ministry said in a release.
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