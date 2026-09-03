FM Cho vows continued diplomatic efforts to revive NK-US dialogue

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said Thursday that South Korea will continue efforts to revive dialogue between North Korea and the United States, noting U.S. President Donald Trump's willingness to reengage with Pyongyang.

Cho made the remarks in his keynote speech at the Seoul Diplomacy Forum 2026, hosted by the Korea National Diplomatic Academy under the theme of "Changing International Order and Global Governance."

"We will continue our diplomatic efforts to facilitate the resumption of the U.S.-DPRK dialogue," Cho said, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"In this regard, we take note of President Trump's continued interest in peace on the Korean Peninsula and his willingness to resume dialogue with the DPRK, as reflected in his recent messages," he said.

Last month, Trump expressed his intention to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un later this year, while ordering the scaling back of a major South Korea-U.S. exercise, citing his "very good" relationship with Kim.

"We also expect that such dialogue will pave the way for complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula," the minister said.

Cho highlighted Seoul's efforts to improve ties with North Korea directly, saying the government has remained committed to resuming inter-Korean dialogue despite Pyongyang showing no response to Seoul's olive branch.

The minister also stressed South Korea needs to enhance its national capabilities in a bid to help position itself as a key valuable partner within its alliance and broader partnerships.

"We are working to modernize the alliance into a future-oriented, comprehensive partnership," Cho said. "We are expanding cooperation beyond traditional security into areas where Korea can make its own distinctive contribution, such as civilian nuclear activities, artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors and shipbuilding."