Jeong Yeon-doo, South Korea's vice foreign minister for diplomatic strategy and intelligence, met with U.S. Ambassador to Seoul Michelle Steel on Wednesday and agreed to step up coordination on key issues, the foreign ministry said.

During their meeting, Jeong welcomed Steel to her new post, and the two "reaffirmed the importance of close communication and coordination on a range of issues, including matters concerning the Korean Peninsula," according to the ministry.

They also agreed to keep working together closely, it added.

Steel began her official duties in August amid pending alliance issues, including economic cooperation, security consultations and the North Korean nuclear issue.



