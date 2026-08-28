National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said Friday that any renewed dialogue between the United States and North Korea must produce substantive progress on Pyongyang’s nuclear issue.

Wi also stressed the need to prevent South Korea from being sidelined in the process, emphasizing the importance of close coordination between Seoul and Washington toward that goal.

His comments followed concerns that the U.S. may set North Korea's denuclearization issue aside to restart talks with Pyongyang and that U.S. President Donald Trump's renewed push for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may sideline the South.

“As a key party to peace on the Korean Peninsula and a pacemaker, we will support efforts to build trust between North Korea and the U.S. and resume dialogue so that President Donald Trump’s efforts can lead to renewed talks,” Wi said during a press briefing at Cheong Wa Dae.

He noted Seoul would coordinate with the U.S. so that any potential Washington-Pyongyang dialogue leads to “substantive progress on the North Korean nuclear issue, along with the establishment of a peace framework on the Korean Peninsula.”

“At the same time, we must ensure that our security posture is not weakened and that South Korea is not sidelined in the process.”

Wi’s remarks came amid growing attention on the prospect of renewed diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang following a series of conciliatory moves and remarks by Trump.

Earlier this month, Trump avoided answering a question about whether denuclearization remains the goal of reengaging with Kim. The U.S. president also ordered a reduction in South Korea-U.S. joint military exercises without prior discussion with Seoul, while repeatedly expressing his willingness to engage North Korea. He also emphasized his "good relationship" with Kim and posted photographs from their previous meetings.

Wi said close policy coordination and communication between Seoul and Washington would be essential to ensure that renewed diplomacy contributes to both peace and denuclearization.

Among other pending issues Wi raised were South Korea’s $350 billion investment commitment to the U.S., tensions involving e-commerce giant Coupang and the timing of the transfer of wartime operational control.

“The government is making efforts to coordinate these issues effectively and strengthen the framework for cooperation between South Korea and the U.S.," he said.

Wi also addressed his meeting and a luncheon with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Seoul on Aug. 20, when Wang also met with President Lee Jae Myung.

He said Seoul sought Beijing’s constructive cooperation in carrying out Lee’s policy of peaceful coexistence of two Koreas and explained South Korea’s position on denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.