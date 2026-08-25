Korea, Kuwait discuss cooperation on energy, infrastructure

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and his Kuwaiti counterpart, Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, held talks Tuesday during which they discussed cooperation in the fields of energy, infrastructure and others, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.

The top diplomats also exchanged in-depth opinions about the Middle East situation, the ministry said, amid the lingering war between the United States and Iran.

Al-Sabah's visit to South Korea marked the first visit by a Kuwaiti foreign minister to the country since 2007.

Kuwait was South Korea's fifth-largest crude oil supplier and fourth-largest overseas construction market as of 2025, and the two nations have maintained a comprehensive and mutually beneficial partnership, the ministry said.