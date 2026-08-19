Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said Wednesday the government had not been informed in advance of U.S. President Donald Trump's directive to scale back combined military exercises.

"Neither our government nor U.S. officials knew what President Trump wrote on his Truth Social," Cho told the National Assembly Committee on Foreign Affairs and Unification.

"We were not notified in advance," he said.

Regarding the reduction of an ongoing South Korea-U.S. joint military exercise, Ulchi Freedom Shield, he said Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back was believed to be in "close consultations" with U.S. counterparts.

"Since our defense minister was involved in the discussions, I do not think it amounts to a unilateral notification," he said.

On whether the reduced exercise could affect the planned transfer of wartime operational control, Cho said Washington "should not be able to use the reduction as a reason to further delay the transfer as the drills are being scaled back at the U.S.' request."

Regarding the possibility of a summit this fall between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Cho said such a meeting, if realized, would mark "a new turning point."

"The (South Korean) government has been making thorough preparations to open channels for dialogue with North Korea, and we will closely consult with the U.S. side not to miss this opportunity," he said.

Seoul has conveyed such intentions to Washington but has yet to receive a response, Cho noted. He added the government has also inquired about the details of what Trump has described as a recent exchange between Washington and Pyongyang.

When asked whether the U.S. might sideline South Korea in pursuing dialogue with the North, Cho said his ministry will swiftly take necessary measures through consultations with relevant U.S. agencies and do its utmost to make sure the South Korea-U.S. alliance does not weaken.