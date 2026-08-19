Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China will play a "constructive role" for peace on the Korean Peninsula, as he and Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun agreed on joint efforts and cooperation initiatives, Wednesday.

They discussed the North Korea issue during Wang's visit to Seoul, which was his first since September 2021.

He arrived in Seoul as the Korean Peninsula issue is facing rapid developments, including U.S. President Donald Trump’s move to reengage with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with a possible meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in the Chinese city of Shenzhen in November.

Noting that once-soured Seoul-Beijing ties are recovering, Cho said, “I hope we can work to ensure that recovered South Korea-China relations contribute to peace and stability of the region including the Korean Peninsula.”

Cho referred to President Lee Jae Myung’s blueprint for peace announced during his National Liberation Day speech on Saturday, in which Lee proposed talks among the directly involved parties to end the war. His comments of “involved parties” have been widely interpreted as referring to the two Koreas as well as the U.S. and China.

“The South Korean government will continue to work toward the denuclearization of the peninsula and the realization of peace. We expect cooperation with China based on peace and stability on the peninsula, which is a shared interest of the two nations,” Cho said.

In response, Wang said through a Korean translator, "As the most important neighbor of the peninsula, China will keep playing a constructive role for peace, development and stability of the peninsula.”

Adding that China will make its own efforts, he said, "We hope South and North Korea will gradually move toward peace and coexistence."

When asked by reporters whether China will mediate the potential summit between Trump and Kim, Wang said, "It is what North Korea and the U.S. should decide." He also took the side of North Korea, saying, "The U.S. must change its long-standing hostile policy toward North Korea."

Wang's visit comes as China's role in the North Korean nuclear issue is gaining fresh attention.

Lee proposed multiparty talks to formally end the 1950-53 Korean War, a framework that is likely to involve China. South Korea and the U.S. also scaled back their joint military drills Wednesday following Trump's order, a move widely seen as an attempt to resume talks with Pyongyang.

On Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal also reported that Trump is pushing aides to arrange a meeting with Kim in November, when the U.S. president is expected to visit China for the APEC summit.

On Thursday, Wang is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Lee at Cheong Wa Dae, where the two will discuss the development of Seoul-Beijing relations and regional security.