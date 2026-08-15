Xi congratulates Lee on 78th anniv. of S. Korean government's establishment

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday extended congratulations to President Lee Jae Myung on the 78th anniversary of the establishment of South Korea's government, China's Xinhua News Agency reported.

In a congratulatory message, Xi described South Korea and China as "important neighbors and partners," underscoring the importance of advancing bilateral relations.

The message came as South Korea marked Aug. 15 as National Liberation Day, commemorating the end of Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule and the establishment of the Republic of Korea's government three years later.

"Over the 34 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two countries have, through joint efforts, achieved mutual success and common development, with fruitful outcomes in exchanges and cooperation across various fields," Xi was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

Xi said his reciprocal visits with Lee in late 2025 and earlier this year provided "strategic guidance" for bilateral ties, expressing hope that Seoul and Beijing would continue on the "right track" to contribute to peace and development in the region and beyond.

Xi visited the southeastern South Korean city of Gyeongju in November for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit and talks with Lee, who made a state visit to Beijing in January.



