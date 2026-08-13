Foreign ministers of Korea and Fiji held talks in Seoul on Thursday, seeking ways to strengthen bilateral ties and discussing energy supply chains and other areas of mutual interest, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met his Fijian counterpart, Sakiasi Ditoka, who is currently visiting Korea. Ditoka's visit comes as the two countries mark the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The last visit by a Fijian foreign minister to Seoul was in September 2015.

Ditoka expressed hope to deepen cooperation with Seoul on energy supply chains, noting that countries across the Asia-Pacific region have been hit particularly hard by the volatile security situation in the Strait of Hormuz. Cho agreed that securing stable, resilient energy supply chains has become more important than ever.

The two sides agreed to deepen collaboration and continue close consultation on that front, the ministry said.

Cho also said Korea has sought to expand cooperation with Fiji in healthcare and energy, areas that Fiji has found especially valuable. Ditoka thanked Korea for its support and asked for continued engagement, particularly on climate change, according to the ministry.

The two ministers also exchanged views on the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and, by extension, in the Pacific region, and agreed to work together on consular issues, including protecting Korean nationals in Fiji.