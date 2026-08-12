President Lee Jae Myung met new U.S. Ambassador to Korea Michelle Steel for the first time, Wednesday, as he received credentials from four new foreign envoys.

The meeting drew attention because Steel, known for her strongly conservative views, had prompted concerns that she could clash with the policy direction of Lee’s progressive administration.

However, as the ceremony primarily served as their first formal introduction, Lee and Steel only exchanged brief greetings and posed for a commemorative photo, without discussing sensitive diplomatic issues.

Her husband, attorney Shawn Steel, accompanied her to the ceremony.

Steel, who arrived in Korea on July 30, has carried out an active public outreach, visiting Gwanghwamun and Namdaemun Market in central Seoul shortly after her arrival.

As a Korean American politician, she has emphasized her personal connection to Korea and sought to build closer ties with Korean society through what has been described as a form of “soft diplomacy.”

Steel was born in Seoul in 1955 to parents who fled North Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War and settled in South Korea. She spent her middle and high school years in Japan before moving to the U.S. with her family in 1975.

She later held several elected positions, including as vice chair of the California State Board of Equalization, before serving as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for four years, from 2021 to 2025, as a Republican.

Steel is the second Korean American to serve as U.S. ambassador to Korea, following Sung Kim, who held the post during the Barack Obama administration. She is also the first Korean American woman to assume the position.

Before meeting Lee, Steel held talks with National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac on Aug. 4 to discuss key issues between Seoul and Washington.

Despite her friendly outreach, Steel faces a challenging diplomatic agenda. The two countries have shown differences over some trade issues, including matters involving e-commerce giant Coupang.

Follow-up negotiations also remain over agreements reached during last year’s Korea-U.S. summit, including Korea’s efforts to acquire nuclear-powered submarines and secure uranium enrichment rights.

Meanwhile, three other new ambassadors to Korea, including Vanda Maria Dias Stelzer Sequeira of Portugal, Jamal Abdullah Al Suwaidi of the United Arab Emirates and Sean Hoy of Ireland, also presented their credentials to Lee.