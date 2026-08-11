The Coast Guard has seized eight Chinese fishing boats in waters off South Korea's west coast for anchoring in the area for an extended period without permission, officials said Tuesday.

The Central Regional Coast Guard said it seized the eight Chinese ships on charges of violating the Ship Act and the Public Waters Management and Reclamation Act.

The vessels are suspected of illegally remaining anchored for a prolonged period in waters near Yeonpyeong Island, according to the Coast Guard.

Of them, three were unmanned vessels, and 10 crew members were aboard the remaining ships at the time, officials said.

The operation took place on two occasions, at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively, it added.

The Coast Guard officials plan to escort the vessels and investigate whether they were involved in illegal fishing operations.