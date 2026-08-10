Ever since U.S. Ambassador to Korea Michelle Steel arrived in Seoul on July 30, her husband, Shawn Steel, has been by her side at nearly all of her official appearances. At first, the arrangement — including a joint visit to Namdaemun Market — appeared aimed at building a warm, family-oriented image with the Korean public.

But when Shawn accompanied the ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to present her credentials to the chief of protocol and met with Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, his presence took on a different tone. His attendance at a meeting with the foreign minister — unusual for a diplomatic spouse — made him something of a scene-stealer and insiders say it could signal a broader political role for him as a political heavyweight close to U.S. President Donald Trump.

"It is rare for a diplomatic spouse to attend a meeting with the foreign minister. But it can happen," an insider said. "The ministry likely agreed to his presence in advance, given the political implications."

Cho, who later briefed reporters on the meeting, openly expressed high expectations as the couple embraced their diplomatic role. According to Cho, during the meeting, he welcomed them by saying, "Buy one, get one free" — the phrase Bill Clinton famously used during his 1992 presidential campaign to describe political couples as a package deal.

Cho said he told him, "If necessary, the Korean government will surely make good use of you," to which he replied that he would be delighted to help. Cho added that Shawn Steel mentioned that they had been married for 45 years, prompting Cho to note that he and his wife had been married for about the same amount of time. The Steels married in 1981.

The Steels' joint presence has even drawn comparisons to the Netflix series "The Diplomat," which follows a couple navigating geopolitical challenges together — with the wife serving as an ambassador and the husband, a political heavyweight in his own right, accompanying her.

GOP political heavyweight

Attention is now turning to what role the ambassador's husband could play in Korea-U.S. relations, as the two allies navigate a series of pressing issues including diplomatic friction over e-commerce giant Coupang, negotiations over nuclear-powered submarines, Korea's U.S. investment pledge and the transfer of wartime operational control.

Steel is a prominent lawyer and former chairman of the California Republican Party whose political career has long intertwined with his wife's. The ambassador reportedly decided to enter politics following the 1992 Los Angeles riots that devastated Koreatown.

He was involved in her career from the beginning, playing kingmaker not just for her but for many Republican candidates as he also built his own reputation within the party. He rose steadily through party ranks, serving as a delegate to the 1996 Republican National Convention in San Diego and as California's Republican national committee member since 2008.

He is widely recognized in Korea for his extensive network and close ties to Trump.

However, some observers expect his stay in Seoul to be relatively short due to his ongoing professional commitments in the U.S. Reactions to the couple's potential impact on the alliance remain cautious and mixed.

"Times have changed. Unlike in the past, when most diplomatic spouses were women, he may find creative ways to engage in diplomacy as a male spouse without an official diplomatic post," a diplomat who asked to remain anonymous said.

“While Michelle Steel’s Korean background could help foster cultural affinity with the Korean people, it doesn't necessarily mean her work will benefit Korea. As she represents the U.S., she will prioritize U.S. national interests. Korea should wait and see what they would bring to Korea," said another senior diplomat.